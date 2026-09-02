The population of foxes, hares and pheasants has increased over the past year, with all three recording significant growth of at least 10 per cent, the game and fauna service said on Wednesday.

Most recent data shows that the fox population rose by 35 per cent, while the number of pheasants increased by 25 per cent and those of hares by 10 per cent compared to the previous year.

“This development sends a particularly encouraging message regarding the status of the two main game species, which had been on a downward trend over the past five and three years respectively,” the game and fauna service said.

According to the game and fauna service, the increased rainfall since January 2026, as well as the delays in hay production have played a critical role in the “reproductive success” of these species.

The number of pheasants increased by 25 per cent over the past year

The very same weather conditions, however, appear to have had a negative impact on the breeding of local wood pigeons due to their different nesting behaviour.

Although this has resulted in a 22 per cent decline in their population, the game and fauna service asserted that this was not a matter for concern, as the wood pigeon population had been on a steady upward trend within the last 20 years.

Meanwhile the service warned of the effects of the increased fox population, noting it could endanger populations of other species, essentially limiting their growth.

“By its very nature, the presence of the fox acts as a limiting factor for the populations of both game animals and other species that nest in the salt marshes, wetlands and natura areas,” it said.

The figures are based on the annual census of the game and fauna service, which recorded numbers of hares and foxes alongside stray dogs and cats across survey routes in the Paphos and Larnaca districts.

In the Paphos district, surveys recorded 70 hares, 42 foxes and 44 stray dogs, while in the Larnaca district, officers counted 20 hares, 27 foxes and 129 cats.

“Our department will continue to systematically monitor these populations, assessing all factors affecting wildlife and taking measures where necessary, within the framework permitted by the relevant legislation,” the game and fauna service concluded.