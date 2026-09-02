Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Wednesday expressed his solidarity with Germany following a Russian drone attack at Leipzig airport in August.

“Threats against critical infrastructure concern us all,” he said in a post on X.

Kombos emphasised the need for European unity, resilience and close coordination to address threats and safeguard common security.

The Germany government confirmed on Tuesday evening that it holds Russia responsible for the August 4 drone attack. Moscow has since denied any involvement.