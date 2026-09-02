True to its long-standing commitment to providing meaningful support to consumers in the face of ongoing inflationary pressures, Lidl Cyprus announces its new initiative, “Cutting Down Inflation”.

Starting Thursday, September 3, 2026 throughout September, the company is implementing significant price reductions on more than 60 essential products. The main goal of the initiative is to protect households’ purchasing power as well as to provide immediate relief to household budgets by offering high-quality options at the most affordable prices on the market.

What the initiative includes:

Targeted price reductions on more than 60 essential goods : The initiative covers a wide range of everyday products as well as food products, thus meeting the current needs of every consumer.

: The initiative covers a wide range of everyday products as well as food products, thus meeting the current needs of every consumer. Valid throughout September: The new, lower prices will be available on the shelves of all Lidl Cyprus stores as from September 1 through to September 30, ensuring consistent and long-term savings.

The “Cutting Down Inflation” initiative is not a fleeting promotion, but rather a substantive strategic move to support Cypriot society. Attentive to the current challenges, Lidl Cyprus is taking action, while keeping the top quality of its products unchanged, and always at the best price on the market.

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