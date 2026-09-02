Medochemie Ltd, a leading pharmaceutical company based in Cyprus with a strong international presence, and Theramir Ltd, a biotechnology company specialising in next-generation therapies based on extracellular vesicles and mRNA, have announced a strategic investment agreement and collaboration, aimed at accelerating a new era of biotechnology and advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing in Cyprus and south-eastern Europe.

The partnership combines Medochemie’s established expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing, including sterile therapeutic products, and its international reach, with Theramir’s specialisation in next-generation therapies based on extracellular vesicles and microRNAs. The two companies will jointly support the development of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) capabilities for next-generation biological therapies and their progression towards clinical development.

As well as bolstering Theramir’s research programme, this collaboration represents a significant step towards strengthening Cyprus’ biotechnology infrastructure, expanding local capabilities in next-generation biomanufacturing and reinforcing the country’s position as an emerging hub of innovation for south-eastern Europe and international markets.