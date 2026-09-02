MILITSA presents its new Elderflower flavour

Militsa Craft Cidery introduces its new Elderflower cider, adding a distinctive new flavour to its range that combines authentic Cypriot cider with the subtle aromatic elegance of elderflower.

Produced at Militsa Craft Cidery in the village of Farmakas, MILITSA is slowly fermented at low temperatures using fresh apples from the Cypriot “Kathista” and “Lortika” varieties grown in the Pitsilia region.

The new Elderflower cider combines delicate aromatic elderflower notes with a balanced and refreshing taste profile, creating a refined and distinctive character.

With the launch of MILITSA’s latest offering, the range now comprises three distinctive flavours – Apple, Strawberry & Lime and Elderflower – remaining true to the MILITSA cider philosophy of creating premium craft products with a distinctly Cypriot identity.

MILITSA is produced at the Militsa Craft Cidery of Photos Photiades Breweries and distributed by PPD Global, both members of the Photos Photiades Group.

Taste the Magic.