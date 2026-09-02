NOVIBET, one of the leading names in online betting and sports entertainment, has selected TELIA & PAVLA BBDO to manage its advertising presence and communications in Cyprus.

As part of the collaboration, TELIA & PAVLA BBDO’s highly experienced Media and Digital teams are leveraging their expertise and extensive track record in developing and implementing effective strategies for leading brands. Particular emphasis is placed on strategic communications, integrated media planning, data-driven media planning, digital expertise and the continuous optimisation of performance.

Through the systematic use of data and insights, ongoing performance monitoring and the agility to adapt strategy as needed, the partnership aims to further strengthen and establish the NOVIBET brand within the Cyprus market. A key objective is to ensure that every initiative is aligned with clear business goals and contributes to delivering measurable results.

“The partnership with NOVIBET further highlights TELIA & PAVLA’s growing momentum in the field of performance marketing and reflects the philosophy of our BBDO network, ‘We Do Big Things’: setting the bar high, building partnerships with long-term potential, and turning strategic thinking into meaningful, measurable results that exceed expectations,” noted TELIA & PAVLA BBDO Deputy CEO Athos Kyriakou.