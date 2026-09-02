Twelve people were arrested for various offences in overnight police operations across the Republic on Tuesday night.

The twelve arrests concern illegal stay in the Republic of Cyprus, theft, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer.

As part of the operations, 559 vehicles were stopped for inspection and 716 persons were checked. Meanwhile, 41 inspections were carried out on premises, from which three complaints resulted.

During the traffic checks, a total of 350 complaints were made for various violations, of which 80 concerned exceeding the speed limit, while 11 cases of traffic violations were also investigated.

Ten vehicles were seized as part of the police examinations.

157 alcohol tests were also carried out, resulting in three complaints, as well as one preliminary drug test with a positive result.