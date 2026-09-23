Thousands of volunteers across Cyprus are being invited to take part in this year’s Let’s Do It! Cyprus clean-up campaign, which will run from October 26 to November 1.

The campaign, organised by Together Cyprus, will bring together schools, businesses, organisations, communities, local authorities, public services, families and informal groups for clean ups across the island.

Volunteers can choose their own location and organise a clean-up in areas including beaches, forests, parks, fields and neighbourhoods.

Registration is now open, with teams able to select their preferred date and location. The deadline to register is October 15 at noon.

Early registration is recommended for teams that want to receive clean up materials through the campaign.

The campaign’s mascot, Mr Papou, a fig tree, will return this year.

Organisers said the mascot represents resilience, adaptability and Cypriot identity, while highlighting the importance of protecting the environment.

Let’s Do It! Cyprus has involved more than 350,000 volunteers since it began in Cyprus.

Participants have included pupils, teachers, businesses, organisations, local authorities and members of the public.

Cyprus has taken part in the international Let’s Do It! World movement since 2012.

The global initiative has involved more than 139 million people in more than 200 countries and regions.

Organisers said Cyprus had also received international recognition for its environmental and voluntary work, with photographs from local activities selected for the international World Cleanup Day Impact exhibition.

Although the main campaign will take place over one week, organisers said environmental activities and clean ups would continue throughout the year.

The 2026 campaign is being held under the auspices of the Office of the Commissioner for the Environment and Animal Welfare.

The agriculture ministry is the main sponsor.

Hellenic Tzilalis is the gold sponsor, while Petrolina, Gap Akis Express and Mr Bin are sponsors. McDonald’s Cyprus and Cyta are supporting the campaign.

The Cyprus News Agency and Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation are media sponsors.

Organisers urged residents to form teams, choose a location and take part in the campaign, saying environmental responsibility starts with individual action.