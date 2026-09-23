The Pomos reservoir has the highest water level among the main ones in Paphos, at 67.8 per cent full, the Water Development Department announced on Wednesday.

It is followed by the Ayia Marina reservoir at 56 per cent and Argaka at 54.1 per cent.

Among the district’s larger reservoirs, Kannaviou is 44.7 per cent full, Evretos stands at 41 per cent and Asprokremmos at 37.6 per cent.

Mavrokolympos has the lowest level, at 34.2 per cent.

Water Development Department executive engineer Alexios Frangescou told CNA that the situation in Paphos was better than at the same time last year.

The main reservoirs in the district currently hold about 43.3 million cubic metres of water.

Frangescou attributed the improved levels to favourable inflows during the 2025 to 2026 hydrological year.

Despite the improvement, authorities are continuing to manage water reserves carefully.

He said there was currently no immediate risk to water supplies for either domestic use or irrigation.

Paphos also relies on desalination plants and reclaimed water, which have become important sources alongside reservoir reserves.

The Water Development Department has a plan running until the end of 2028 aimed at maintaining sufficient reserves for drinking water and meeting approved irrigation needs.

However, increased water consumption in 2026 has affected the district’s water balance.

Between 7.6 million and 8.9 million cubic metres of water are supplied annually from the department’s systems for domestic use, while about 2.5 million cubic metres are provided for irrigation.

Water supply is given priority when reserves are allocated, with irrigation supplies adjusted according to available water and crop needs.

Frangescou said prolonged drought had reduced natural inflows and increased the need for alternative water sources.

Lower rainfall also limits the replenishment of reservoirs and underground aquifers, making longer term management of water reserves increasingly important.