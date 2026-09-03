ARIS U17 have been crowned Cyprus champions for the 2025/26 season, adding another major achievement to the record of one of the country’s most promising generations of young footballers.

For the group of players born mainly in 2008 and 2009, the latest success continues an exceptional five-year journey. It began with the Cyprus U13 Championship in 2021/22, followed by a remarkable period in which the team went approximately 50 consecutive matches unbeaten and added further championship titles.

The latest U17 triumph means this generation has now won four Cyprus championship titles within five years.

Several players have already taken the next step in their careers. Max Enqvist moved to Kalmar in Sweden, while Giorgos Kestas and Alexandros Geroukalis joined AEK Athens in Greece.

A Championship won under pressure

The U17 title came after a highly competitive season, with APOEL, Omonia and Ayia Napa all challenging at the top of the table.

One of the defining moments was the crucial match against APOEL. ARIS trailed 1-0 at half-time but equalised after the break before 17-year-old defender Artem Fisher headed home the winner in the final attack.

The championship was ultimately decided on the final matchday. ARIS drew with AEK, while Omonia were held 2-2 by Karmiotissa, confirming ARIS as champions.

The achievement reflects the wider progress of the ARIS Academy. Ten members of the U17 squad also received playing time with the U19 team during the season, while several players are already progressing towards senior football and representing Cyprus at youth international level.

Building players for the future

ARIS has made youth development a central part of its long-term strategy. Around 2,000 children are currently part of the academy structure, with the club aiming to create a pathway from children’s football through the elite academy system and ultimately towards the first team.

The programme combines team and individual training with specialist coaching, physical preparation, recovery and international experience.

Competition abroad is an important part of that development. In 2025, the team competed at the Elite Neon Cup in Greece against strong European academies. In 2026, the champions will travel to the Netherlands for the Heemskerk Cup, giving the players another opportunity to test themselves against international opposition.

Supported by Coinspaid Solutions

This continued investment in young players is supported by Coinspaid Solutions, the Title Partner of the ARIS FC Academy.

“We are incredibly happy to see ARIS U17 become champions and to celebrate this achievement together with the players, coaches and everyone at the Academy. As part of Coinspaid’s corporate philanthropy initiatives, we are proud to support young talent and help create opportunities for these players to develop, compete internationally and pursue their ambitions. Seeing their hard work turn into results like this makes our partnership especially meaningful, and we look forward to supporting them as they take their next steps”, commented Pavel Kashuba, Strategic Leader at Coinspaid Solutions.

The partnership helps ARIS provide its young footballers with additional development opportunities, specialist support, training camps and international competition. The club’s academy infrastructure also includes the Coinspaid Training Centre – ARIS FC Academy in Kato Polemidia.

For ARIS, the latest championship is therefore about more than another trophy. It is evidence of a development system designed to prepare talented young Cypriot players for the next level.

Four championships in five years underline the potential of this generation. The next challenge is even bigger: turning youth champions into professional footballers and giving them the opportunity to succeed in Cyprus and beyond.

With ARIS investing in their development and Coinspaid Solutions supporting the journey, one of Cyprus’s most exciting young generations is ready for its next step.

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