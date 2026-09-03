Two people were arrested after a police chase in Limassol on Thursday during which officers fired shots at a fleeing van.

Police said a bicycle patrol officer spotted a van without registration plates being driven through Limassol old town on Thursday morning.

When signalled to stop, the driver accelerated and fled, prompting police to launch a search for the vehicle.

During the pursuit, the van struck two parked vehicles. Police officers fired warning shots before using their service weapons to shoot at the van’s tyres.

The vehicle eventually came to a halt in the Ypsonas industrial area.

Two people, aged 20 and 19, who were travelling in the van were arrested.