Visa requirements for Cypriot citizens changed more in the past twelve months than in the previous ten years combined. Old identity cards lost their travel validity in August, the UK now charges EU passport holders for entry clearance, and the island’s Schengen application reaches EU ministers this month. If you are planning a trip and comparing trip1 hotels for autumn or winter dates, the paperwork is worth settling before the booking, not after.

This guide covers what a Cypriot passport gets you in 2026, which destinations require advance authorisation, and the document rules that catch people out at the gate.

How strong is the Cypriot passport in 2026?

Cypriot citizens have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to roughly 174 countries and territories, placing the passport around 13th globally on the Henley index. That covers all EU and Schengen states through freedom of movement, most of Latin America, Japan, South Korea and the majority of the Caribbean.

The gaps are narrow but expensive to discover late. Three destinations account for most of the confusion.

Do Cypriot citizens need a visa for the UK?

Not a visa, but yes, an authorisation. Since 2 April 2025, all EU citizens including Cypriots must hold a UK Electronic Travel Authorisation before travelling to England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Key details:

Cost: £20 per person, non-refundable

Validity: two years, or until your passport expires

Stays: unlimited visits of up to six months each

Enforcement: carriers are legally required to verify ETA status before boarding

There is no discretion at the gate. Without a valid ETA you will be refused boarding on the flight, ferry or train. Most applications are approved within minutes, but the official advice is to apply at least three working days in advance. Children need their own ETA, and renewing your passport voids the existing one.

Do Cypriot citizens need a visa for the USA?

Yes. Cyprus is still not a member of the US Visa Waiver Program, so ESTA is not available to Cypriot passport holders. A B-1/B-2 visitor visa is required, which means a DS-160 form, a fee and a consular interview.

Cyprus has completed the technical criteria and this was reaffirmed by the US Department of Homeland Security during a visit to the island in July 2026. However, reporting in August indicated that Washington is reassessing the programme as a whole and has admitted no new countries. Plan on the current visa process for any US trip booked in the next year.

Travelling to Schengen countries from Cyprus

Cypriot citizens travel freely across the Schengen Area under EU freedom of movement, with no visa and no 90-day limit. What still applies is the border check itself, because Cyprus remains outside Schengen.

That may change. In July 2026 the European Commission adopted its Schengen Country Report on Cyprus and gave a positive assessment of the island’s technical readiness. The report goes formally before the Council of the European Union in September 2026, where accession requires unanimous agreement among member states. Commission spokesman Markus Lammert was clear that the timing and manner of entry rest with the Council rather than with Brussels.

Two unresolved questions remain on the table: how the Entry/Exit System would operate at the nine Green Line crossing points, and how the British Sovereign Base Areas would be treated. Until ministers act, passport checks continue on flights between Larnaca or Paphos and mainland Europe, and a Cyprus national visa remains valid for Cyprus only.

Can you still travel on a Cypriot ID card?

Only if it is the new format. On 3 August 2026, old-style Cypriot identity cards stopped being recognised as travel documents anywhere in the EU or Schengen Area.

The rule comes from Regulation (EU) 2019/1157, which set common security standards for national ID cards. Cards lacking a machine-readable zone or the minimum ICAO Document 9303 security features ceased to be valid for travel at expiry or on 3 August 2026, whichever came first. Cards with no expiry date at all are now invalid for travel outright.

If you hold the older blue card, it is domestic identification only. Your passport is the sole option for travel, and if it is near expiry you now have two renewals to schedule. New biometric cards are issued through the Civil Registry and Migration Department, cost around €30 and take up to ten working days.

Do EES and ETIAS apply to Cypriot travellers?

Mostly no, despite the volume of coverage both have received.

Entry/Exit System (EES): operational at Schengen borders since April 2026. It registers fingerprints and a facial image for non-EU nationals. Cypriot passport holders are EU citizens and are exempt. Cyprus is also not participating while it remains outside Schengen, so EES does not run at Larnaca or Paphos.

ETIAS: does not apply to EU citizens at all. Its launch date is now unclear, as the Commission removed the late-2026 target in July following reports that the system would not be ready, with no replacement date published.

Both matter on the inbound side. Visitors from the UK, US, Canada and Australia will eventually need ETIAS for Schengen countries and are already being registered under EES when transiting mainland European hubs. Build extra time into those connections.

Quick reference: entry requirements by destination

Destination Requirement for Cypriot citizens Maximum stay Schengen Area Freedom of movement, no visa Unlimited United Kingdom ETA, £20, valid 2 years 6 months per visit United States B-1/B-2 visitor visa Per visa terms Canada eTA, CAD $7, required for air travel 6 months Australia eVisitor, free, applied online 90 days per visit New Zealand NZeTA required before travel 90 days Japan Visa-free 90 days China Visa-free until 31 December 2026 30 days

Entry rules change without much notice, particularly for e-visa and visa-on-arrival destinations. Check the current position for your specific route on a consolidated reference such as trip1’s visa requirements guide, then confirm against the issuing authority before booking.

Passport validity rules that catch travellers out

Two separate rules apply in most destinations, and meeting one does not mean meeting the other.

Six-month rule: many countries require at least six months of validity remaining beyond your intended departure date, not your arrival date.

Ten-year rule: several destinations, including the Schengen states for third-country nationals, require the passport to have been issued within the previous ten years. Passports extended beyond a ten-year issue date can be refused even when the printed expiry looks comfortable.

Check both against your destination before you pay for anything non-refundable.

Frequently asked questions

Is Cyprus in the Schengen Area? No. Cyprus is an EU member state but remains outside Schengen as of September 2026. Its accession file goes before the Council of the EU this month and requires unanimous approval.

Can Cypriot citizens use ESTA for the United States? No. Cyprus is not in the Visa Waiver Program, so a B-1/B-2 visa is required.

How much does the UK ETA cost for Cypriot citizens? £20 per person, valid for two years or until the passport expires.

Do children need their own UK ETA? Yes. Every traveller needs an individual authorisation regardless of age.

Is my old Cypriot ID card still valid for travel? No, not since 3 August 2026. Old-format cards are domestic identification only and you will need a passport for EU travel.

Do Cypriot citizens need ETIAS? No. ETIAS applies to visa-exempt non-EU nationals only.

Autumn and winter remain the best value window for outbound travel from the island. The rules are simply less forgiving than they were a year ago, and the documents are worth checking before the booking rather than after.

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