The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has extended the deadline for applications for two senior positions, including a new role overseeing the planned Centre for Cyprus Economic and Monetary History.

The central bank said that applications for the positions of senior communications officer and senior officer at the Centre for Cyprus Economic and Monetary History would now be accepted until September 20, 2026 at 11.59pm.

The vacancies were originally published in the Official Gazette on August 7, 2026.

The senior communications officer will be responsible for overseeing the CBC’s internal and external communications, developing its communications strategy and managing relations with local and international media.

The role will also cover the central bank’s reputation, communications risks and crisis communications, while the successful candidate will be expected to help improve public understanding of the CBC’s role, mission and policies.

Applicants must have a university degree in communications, journalism, public relations, political science, economics, finance or business administration, as well as a postgraduate or doctoral qualification in one of these areas.

They must also have at least eight years of relevant full-time experience in a responsible role, including at least three years in corporate or institutional communications, together with very good knowledge of Greek and English.

The second position will focus on establishing and developing the Centre for Cyprus Economic and Monetary History, including a planned Monetary Museum.

The CBC said the centre would form part of its permanent operations and would aim to highlight Cyprus’ economic and monetary history and its contribution to European identity.

A central element will be the bank’s monetary collection, which contains more than 10,000 objects dating back to the sixth century BC.

The successful candidate will lead the centre’s development, including exhibitions, research, publications, lectures and cultural and educational activities, as well as cooperation with universities, cultural organisations and international museums.

Applicants for this position must have a degree in archaeology, history or museology, together with a relevant postgraduate qualification or equivalent professional qualification.

They must also have at least eight years of relevant full-time experience, including three years in managing, developing or operating museums, cultural organisations or historical or archival collections.

For both positions, the salary scale ranges from €53,701 to €92,610, with the minimum gross monthly salary standing at €5,043.42.

The scale incorporates 27.99 per cent of the cost-of-living allowance, while the applicable public service cost-of-living allowance and a 13th salary are also provided.

Applications must be submitted electronically through the CBC’s EXELSYS recruitment system, with supporting academic and experience certificates sent by email.

Applicants must also pay a non-refundable €30 application fee for each position through JCC Smart before submitting their applications.

The CBC said applications would only be considered if candidates met the required qualifications and experience by the September 20 deadline.

It added that successful candidates could be required to work outside the bank’s normal working hours and that the CBC reserved the right not to select any candidate.

Applicants must be Cypriot or EU citizens, at least 17 years old and, where applicable, have completed or been legally exempted from military service.

The CBC also said applicants must meet its requirements concerning qualifications, experience and conduct, including having no conviction for a serious offence involving dishonesty or moral turpitude.