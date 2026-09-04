Geely targets Southern European expansion with upcoming Cyprus launch

Geely Auto will enter the Cyprus car market in 2026, after signing a strategic partnership with KKS Mobility Ltd, led by automotive executive Charalambos Pilakoutas, to become the Chinese manufacturer’s importer and distributor on the island.

According to an announcement released on Friday, the agreement was signed in Amsterdam on September 3 by Aiden He, CEO of Geely Brand Europe and vice president of strategy and product at Geely Auto Europe, and Charalambos Pilakoutas, CEO of KKS Mobility.

The partnership marks Geely’s planned entry into Cyprus and forms part of the company’s wider international expansion.

“Entering Cyprus represents an important step in growing Geely’s footprint across Southern Europe,” said He.

“Together with KKS Mobility Ltd we are proud to offer local customers safe, intelligent, and reliable everyday driving, combining our global engineering expertise with accessible, high-value electric and hybrid technology,” the CEO added.

Geely is expected to launch in Cyprus with three electrified models, namely the fully electric Geely E5, the fully electric Geely E2 and the Starray EM-i plug-in hybrid.

The partnership will combine Geely’s vehicle technology with KKS Mobility’s experience in the Cyprus automotive market, including vehicle retail and aftersales services.

“Today marks a significant milestone for KKS Mobility Ltd,” Pilakoutas said.

“We are honoured to partner with Geely Auto and bring one of the world’s most innovative automotive brands to Cyprus,” he added.

Pilakoutas also pointed out Geely’s focus on intelligent and sustainable mobility was closely aligned with KKS Mobility’s approach to providing products and services to customers.

“We are confident that Geely will become a strong and trusted brand in the Cypriot market,” he stated.

“We look forward to introducing Cypriot drivers to a new generation of vehicles that combine advanced technology, outstanding safety, contemporary design and exceptional value,” Pilakoutas added.

Geely said its presence in more than 100 countries had established the group as a major international automotive company, with a focus on technology, safety, electrification and engineering.

The company said its latest vehicles would give Cypriot customers access to contemporary vehicle designs, advanced technology and electric and hybrid powertrains.

Geely Auto Group, headquartered in Hangzhou, China, develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co and Zeekr brands and is part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

The group reported cumulative sales of 3,024,567 vehicles in 2025, exceeding its full-year sales target and representing year-on-year growth of 39 per cent.

New energy vehicle sales reached 1,687,767 units during the year, an increase of 90 per cent compared with 2024.

Geely said it operated research and development centres and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe and other international markets, with its technology covering hybrid powertrains, fully electric vehicle platforms, smart connectivity and autonomous driving systems.

The group said it was continuing to expand internationally through strategic partnerships and local operations, with a focus on making its mobility solutions greener, smarter and more accessible.

KKS Mobility is an automotive company focused on mobility products and services, with Pilakoutas bringing decades of experience in the sector and a track record of representing international vehicle brands in Cyprus.

The company said its retail and aftersales expertise would support the introduction of Geely vehicles to the local market, with an emphasis on quality, customer service and long-term customer relationships.