Cyprus’ Industrial Turnover Index rose by 3.5 per cent in June 2026, reaching 149.5 units, according to figures released on Friday by the statistical service (Cystat).

For the first six months of the year, the index also recorded an increase of 3.5 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

The figures are calculated using 2021 as the base year, set at 100 units, meaning the index measures monthly turnover changes against the average monthly turnover recorded during that year.

Manufacturing, the largest component of the index, reached 153.8 units in June, recording an annual increase of 3.6 per cent. Turnover in the sector was also up 3.6 per cent during the January to June period.

Within manufacturing, the strongest annual growth was recorded in wood and products of wood and cork, excluding furniture, where turnover increased by 22.1 per cent in June.

The category also recorded the largest rise over the first six months of the year, increasing by 20.1 per cent compared with the same period of 2025.

Electronic and optical products and electrical equipment followed, with turnover rising by 12.4 per cent in June. However, the category remained down 6.9 per cent over the six-month period, the steepest cumulative decline among the manufacturing sectors.

Textiles, wearing apparel and leather products also performed strongly in June, recording an increase of 8.1 per cent, while turnover rose by 3.2 per cent between January and June.

Meanwhile, basic metals and fabricated metal products increased by 7.4 per cent in June and by 9.1 per cent over the first half of the year.

Other non-metallic mineral products recorded growth of 5.5 per cent in June, although the increase for the six-month period was lower at 1.7 per cent.

Food products, beverages and tobacco products rose by 3 per cent both in June and during the January to June period.

Machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment recorded a more limited annual increase of 0.8 per cent in June, bringing growth for the first six months to 2.3 per cent.

However, several manufacturing categories declined during the month.

Rubber and plastic products recorded the largest fall, with turnover down 4.8 per cent in June. Nevertheless, the category remained 2.3 per cent higher over the first six months of the year.

Furniture, other manufacturing and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment followed with a decline of 4.4 per cent in June and 1.3 per cent during the January to June period.

Paper and paper products and printing fell by 2.5 per cent both in June and over the first half of the year.

Turnover in refined petroleum products, chemicals, chemical products and pharmaceutical products and preparations decreased by 0.3 per cent in June, although it remained 1.4 per cent higher for the six-month period.

Outside manufacturing, mining and quarrying recorded the strongest annual increase, rising by 13.8 per cent in June to 197.3 units. For the first six months of the year, turnover in the sector was up 4 per cent.

Water supply and materials recovery reached 132.8 units, increasing by 8.4 per cent in June and by 8.9 per cent between January and June.

More specifically, materials recovery rose by 11.5 per cent in June and by 17.1 per cent over the six-month period, while water collection, treatment and supply increased by 6.8 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

Electricity supply recorded a smaller rise of 0.3 per cent in June, with the index standing at 128.7 units. Turnover in the sector increased by 1.4 per cent during the first half of the year.

The local market index reached 153.7 units, rising by 4.3 per cent in June and by 4.2 per cent during the January to June period.

By contrast, the export market index fell by 0.9 per cent in June to 127.6 units and remained 0.8 per cent lower over the first six months of the year.