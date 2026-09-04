Industrial producer prices in Cyprus rose 2.3 per cent in July 2026 from the previous month, placing the country among the EU member states with the strongest monthly increases, according to first estimates released by Eurostat.

The increase followed a 0.3 per cent decline in euro area industrial producer prices in June, while prices across the EU fell by 0.2 per cent during the same month.

Cyprus recorded the fourth-highest monthly increase in July, behind Ireland at 4.3 per cent and Spain and Italy, which both recorded increases of 3 per cent.

The largest monthly declines were recorded in Estonia, at 3.3 per cent, Finland at 1.6 per cent and Sweden at 1.1 per cent.

Across the euro area, industrial producer prices rose 1.6 per cent month on month in July, while the EU recorded a 1.4 per cent increase.

The rise was driven primarily by energy prices, which increased by 5.6 per cent in the euro area and 4.7 per cent across the EU.

In the euro area, prices for capital goods increased by 0.3 per cent, while prices for intermediate goods and durable consumer goods remained stable.

Prices for non-durable consumer goods fell by 0.1 per cent.

Excluding energy, industrial producer prices remained unchanged in the euro area.

In the EU, prices for intermediate goods rose by 0.1 per cent, capital goods by 0.3 per cent and durable consumer goods by 0.2 per cent.

Non-durable consumer goods prices fell by 0.2 per cent, while industrial producer prices excluding energy increased by 0.1 per cent.

On an annual basis, Cyprus was not among the countries with the largest increases, although producer prices across the EU and euro area remained significantly higher than a year earlier.

Industrial producer prices in the euro area increased by 5.8 per cent in July 2026 compared with July 2025, while the EU recorded a 5.6 per cent rise.

The annual increase in the euro area reflected a 12.9 per cent rise in energy prices, alongside increases of 6.3 per cent for intermediate goods, 2.6 per cent for capital goods and 2.9 per cent for durable consumer goods.

Prices for non-durable consumer goods fell by 0.7 per cent, while prices across total industry excluding energy increased by 3.1 per cent.

In the EU, energy prices increased by 12.5 per cent year on year, while intermediate goods rose by 6 per cent, capital goods by 2.4 per cent and durable consumer goods by 2.8 per cent.

Non-durable consumer goods prices fell by 0.9 per cent, while total industry excluding energy recorded a 3 per cent annual increase.

The highest annual increases were recorded in Ireland at 14.8 per cent, Lithuania at 12.9 per cent and Bulgaria at 12.5 per cent.

Luxembourg was the only member state to record an annual decline, with industrial producer prices falling by 7.3 per cent.