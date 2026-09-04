Trading in shares on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) reached €12.7 million in August 2026, with CISCO Ltd maintaining its position as the market’s leading member by share of trading, according to figures published by the CSE Council on Friday.

The CSE said total share transaction values during August amounted to €12,695,652, of which €940,000 came from pre-agreed transactions and €11,755,652 from transactions excluding such trades.

The figures cover member market shares both including and excluding pre-agreed transactions, while the calculations exclude the value of bonds.

For the period from January 1 to August 31, 2026, total share transactions reached €163,984,893, including €26,688,659 in pre-agreed transactions and €137,296,234 in transactions excluding pre-agreed deals.

CISCO Ltd led the August market with a 37.66 per cent share including packages and 36.67 per cent excluding packages, based on an aggregate share transaction value of €4,781,254.

Mega Equity Financial Services Ltd ranked second, accounting for 20.78 per cent of trading including packages and 22.45 per cent excluding packages, with an aggregate value of €2,638,673.

Atlantic Securities Ltd was third, with 16.88 per cent including packages and 14.23 per cent excluding them, representing €2,143,397 in transactions.

Argus Stockbrokers Ltd followed in fourth place, with an 11.21 per cent market share including packages and 12.11 per cent without packages, corresponding to €1,423,681.

Eurobank EFG Equities ranked fifth with 6.52 per cent including packages and 7.05 per cent excluding them, for an aggregate value of €828,364.

ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd accounted for 3.37 per cent of August trading including packages and 3.64 per cent excluding them, with transactions worth €428,072.

Alfa Finance Investment Services SA held a 1.31 per cent share including packages and 1.41 per cent without packages, with an aggregate value of €166,176.

One Plus Capital Limited recorded 0.74 per cent including packages and 0.79 per cent excluding packages, representing €93,359.

Global Capital Securities and Financial Services Ltd accounted for 0.73 per cent including packages and 0.78 per cent excluding them, with €92,187 in transactions.

Ethniki Chrimatistiriaki SA had a 0.48 per cent share including packages and 0.52 per cent excluding packages, amounting to €60,866.

Solidus Securities SA recorded 0.15 per cent including packages and 0.16 per cent excluding them, with transactions totalling €19,185.

Beta Securities SA accounted for 0.05 per cent both including and excluding packages, with €6,400 in transactions.

Piraeus Investment Services SA had a 0.04 per cent share on both measures, representing €5,267.

Euroxx Securities SA recorded 0.03 per cent including packages and 0.04 per cent excluding them, with €4,344 in transactions.

Optima Bank SA accounted for 0.02 per cent on both measures, with €2,450 in transactions.

Emkap Ltd also recorded 0.01 per cent on both measures, representing €1,062.

Athlos Capital Investments Ltd had a 0.01 per cent share both including and excluding packages, with transactions worth €915.

The longer-term figures showed that CISCO also dominated trading during the first eight months of the year, with a 30.17 per cent share including packages and 34.23 per cent excluding them.

CISCO’s aggregate share transaction value for the January to August period reached €49,474,534.

Mega Equity Financial Services Ltd remained in second place over the eight-month period, with a 21.96 per cent share including packages and 24.30 per cent excluding them, based on transactions worth €36,004,498.

Argus Stockbrokers Ltd ranked third cumulatively, accounting for 13.44 per cent including packages and 7.01 per cent excluding them, with an aggregate value of €22,038,282.

Eurobank EFG Equities was fourth, with a 10.20 per cent share including packages and 10.10 per cent without packages, representing €16,732,369.

Atlantic Securities Ltd ranked fifth for the January to August period, with 9.28 per cent including packages and 10.09 per cent excluding them, for a total of €15,213,407.

ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd recorded a 6.33 per cent cumulative share including packages and 4.60 per cent excluding them, with transactions worth €10,372,448.

Alfa Finance Investment Services SA held a 5.06 per cent share including packages and 6.04 per cent excluding them, with an aggregate value of €8,291,126.

Global Capital Securities and Financial Services Ltd accounted for 0.76 per cent including packages and 0.81 per cent excluding packages, with €1,238,956 in transactions.

Optima Bank SA recorded a cumulative share of 0.68 per cent including packages and 0.77 per cent excluding them, representing €1,122,264.

One Plus Capital Limited accounted for 0.54 per cent including packages and 0.65 per cent excluding them, with transactions totalling €889,479.

Beta Securities SA recorded a 0.42 per cent share including packages and 0.23 per cent excluding them, amounting to €692,969.

Solidus Securities SA had a cumulative market share of 0.40 per cent including packages and 0.36 per cent excluding them, with €648,652 in transactions.

Euroxx Securities SA accounted for 0.34 per cent including packages and 0.30 per cent excluding packages, representing €553,165.

Ethniki Chrimatistiriaki SA recorded 0.22 per cent including packages and 0.26 per cent excluding them, with an aggregate value of €362,813.

Piraeus Investment Services SA held a 0.20 per cent share including packages and 0.24 per cent excluding them, representing €333,428.

Athlos Capital Investments Ltd recorded 0.01 per cent both including and excluding packages over the eight-month period, with transactions totalling €15,439.

Emkap Ltd recorded a cumulative share of 0.00 per cent both including and excluding packages, with an aggregate transaction value of €1,062.

The CSE figures provide a snapshot of trading activity among the exchange’s members during August and over the first eight months of 2026, with the distinction between pre-agreed transactions and other trades showing how member rankings can vary depending on whether such deals are included.