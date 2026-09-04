Justice Minister Costas Fitiris has pledged to strengthen police presence in Limassol, saying new recruits will reinforce bicycle patrols and the police’s rapid response ‘Z’ unit, as concerns over crime and public safety remain in the city.

Fitiris made the commitment during a meeting with Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis and a municipal delegation on Friday, where policing, delinquency, road safety, and noise pollution were discussed.

Armeftis expressed satisfaction with the work of the bicycle police and called for it to be further bolstered.

The meeting came as Disy MP Fotini Tsiridou, chairwoman of the House legal affairs committee, raised concerns about policing in the city following a recent complaint of an indecent assault involving a woman in Dasoudi.

Tsiridou has asked Fitiris for answers on the level of police presence in public spaces, calling for more patrols, stronger community policing and a comprehensive plan to prevent crime.

She also called for greater police presence along the coastal pedestrian routes, particularly during the afternoon and evening, including around Dasoudi.

Her questions include whether authorities have assessed lighting and visibility along the routes and identified areas where conditions could create safety risks for residents and visitors.

During Friday’s meeting, Fitiris and Armeftis also discussed the immediate need to relocate the Limassol district police directorate and identify suitable state-owned land for a new building.

Armeftis asked that the existing premises be given to the municipality once the public administration office is relocated.

Fitiris said the request would be examined and the premises returned to the municipality.

The two sides also discussed illegal street racing, with Fitiris saying meetings with the relevant bodies would begin early in January so that measures could be planned in advance.