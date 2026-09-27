It has job titles, mutual connections and fewer bathroom selfies. No wonder some people are getting confused

In Cyprus, flirting on LinkedIn carries one fairly obvious risk. There is every chance you will see the person again.

Perhaps at a conference. Perhaps across a meeting table. Perhaps beside somebody who knows both of you and, regrettably, rather more about the situation than either would prefer.

This is a small island. A connection request can lead remarkably quickly to an ex, a former colleague, somebody’s cousin and the person who once interviewed you for a job.

And yet LinkedIn appears to be acquiring a second, rather unintended function.

It was built for jobs, recruitment, professional contacts and those grave announcements beginning “I am thrilled to share”. Increasingly, however, some users seem to be approaching it as Tinder with employment history.

The attraction is not entirely mysterious. Dating apps tend to offer a first name, several photographs and, on a good day, a biography containing a verb. LinkedIn offers a surname, an employer, a university, former jobs and enough mutual connections to carry out a modest amount of due diligence before coffee.

For Cyprus, this is quite a proposition. There are no figures showing how many people on the island use LinkedIn romantically, and producing one would require more invention than research.

What is clear is that the potential audience is sizeable. LinkedIn’s advertising data put its Cyprus membership at around 620,000 by late 2025, equivalent to roughly 55.8 per cent of the adult population. That was about 70,000 more than a year earlier, an increase of 12.7 per cent.

Cyprus is hardly reticent when it comes to social media generally. Eurostat says 86.5 per cent of people aged 16 to 74 used social networks in 2025. Among 16 to 29-year-olds, the figure reached 98.3 per cent, the highest in the EU.

We are, in other words, very connected. Possibly more connected than is always useful.

LinkedIn does, of course, have a perfectly respectable purpose.

Cyprus recorded 13,905 job vacancies in the first quarter of 2026, according to the statistical service (Cystat), and professional networks have become particularly useful in shipping, technology, finance and professional services, where firms often recruit internationally and the right candidate may not be actively looking.

They can also widen access for younger professionals and newcomers who have yet to master the more traditional Cypriot form of networking. Discovering who knows whose father over lunch.

That professional usefulness is precisely what makes the romantic side of LinkedIn slightly more complicated.

Unlike most dating apps, LinkedIn comes with context. You know where somebody works. You may know where they studied. You can see how long they remain in jobs and, sometimes, whether they describe themselves as a “visionary disruptor”.

All of which may be useful. None of it is a character reference.

A respectable employer says very little about somebody’s private behaviour. Six mutual connections do not necessarily mean six people know them well.

Sometimes six people simply pressed “Accept”. More importantly, LinkedIn and dating apps begin from entirely different assumptions.

On Tinder or Bumble, romantic interest is rather the point.

On LinkedIn, a message may come from somebody discussing a vacancy, a contract, a collaboration or a piece of work. That gives even a perfectly ordinary invitation rather different undertones.

“Would you like to have a drink?” is unremarkable enough on a dating app.

It sounds rather less straightforward when it follows, “I came across your profile and think your experience would be a very good fit.”

Occasionally, the distinction becomes gloriously blurred.

American soccer player Noah Pilato recently described being contacted on LinkedIn by a woman who wanted to interview him for a job. He agreed.

She asked the questions. He answered them. The interview apparently proceeded quite normally until, at the end, she admitted that the job did not exist.

She had invented the entire thing because she wanted to speak to him and could think of no other way to get his attention.

There is initiative. And then there is creating a fictitious vacancy.

The television discussion that followed offered perhaps the best argument yet for LinkedIn romance. Where else, one presenter asked, is somebody supposed to find a soulmate who shares a profound enthusiasm for PowerPoint, Excel and Q3 synergy findings?

One cannot fault the logic entirely.

However, there ought perhaps to be a middle ground between sending a connection request and manufacturing an interview process.

The story is funny because it takes something usually left vague and carries it to its absurd conclusion: professional access used for an entirely personal purpose.

Most cases are less theatrical. An invitation from somebody with no bearing on your working life is one thing. An invitation from a recruiter, senior colleague, prospective employer or important client is quite another.

The sender may regard it as casual.

The recipient may be wondering whether saying no could affect a job, an interview, a promotion or a contract.

That is where the matter stops being merely amusing.

And in Cyprus, there is very little room for awkwardness to disappear quietly. Professional circles overlap. The same lawyers, accountants, shipowners, consultants, recruiters and executives appear at the same lunches, meetings and conferences.

There are few truly anonymous errors of judgement.

LinkedIn brings another small complication. Should somebody decide to behave foolishly, the platform has already provided their full name, employer and job title.

There are discreet ways to embarrass oneself.

Doing so beneath the company logo is not necessarily one of them.

Nor should a public professional profile be mistaken for an open invitation.

Listing a workplace does not mean somebody wishes to be visited there. A professional photograph is not an invitation to comment on their appearance. Accepting a connection request means precisely that: accepting a connection request.

And liking a promotion announcement remains, by any reasonable definition, some distance from foreplay.

LinkedIn itself is admirably clear. Its professional community rules describe the platform as “not a dating site” and prohibit unwanted expressions of attraction, romantic requests and sexual innuendo.

None of this means that people who meet through work must conduct themselves as though attraction disappeared with the fax machine.

Of course people meet partners through work. They always have.

Offices, clients, conferences and business lunches managed to produce romances long before Silicon Valley introduced the blue “Connect” button.

Sometimes two people meet professionally, talk, discover that they rather like one another and eventually have dinner.

Perfectly normal. The important part is that the interest belongs to both of them.

That is quite different from treating LinkedIn search results as a directory of potentially available accountants, lawyers or marketing managers.

It is also different from repeated messages after no reply, comments about somebody’s appearance or the supposedly professional coffee at which very little professional business appears to be on the agenda.

Silence, incidentally, is still an answer, despite the touching optimism of the follow-up message.

There is also a more serious reason for keeping the distinction intact.

LinkedIn works because a professional approach is presumed to be professional.

A candidate should be able to answer a recruiter without wondering whether there is actually a job. Somebody should be able to connect with a senior figure in their industry without wondering whether something personal will later be expected in return.

Professional visibility should not become confused with personal availability.

Once that doubt creeps in, part of what makes the platform useful begins to disappear.

The point is not that nobody should flirt, date a colleague or fall for someone they first met through work.

It is simply that professional access is not the same thing as romantic access.

And Cyprus, after all, is hardly short of alternatives. There are dating apps, bars, beaches, weddings, christenings, village festivals and a formidable national network of aunties who have been arranging introductions perfectly efficiently for generations.

LinkedIn can probably be left to the recruiters.

So congratulate the promotion. Ask about the conference. Discuss the article. Make the connection.

And if something genuinely develops from there, lovely. Just remember that open to work does not mean open to dinner.