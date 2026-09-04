Plug and Play Cyprus will host its first-ever innovation expo in Limassol on November 11, 2026, bringing together startups, investors and industry leaders as the accelerator prepares to conclude its first cohort on the island.

The event will take place at ETKO in Limassol from 5pm to 10.30pm, with the main expo and networking programme open to the public free of charge.

The expo will mark the culmination of Plug and Play Cyprus’ first acceleration cohort, which was launched after the Silicon Valley-based innovation platform began its activities in Cyprus in April.

In August, Plug and Play Cyprus unveiled the 10 startups selected for its inaugural cohort, namely Sprouty, ModelRoom, Cleedee, BLEND.app, Digital Fox, EleniAI, EMBIO Diagnostics, Fewton, Neura Energy and QubeHub.

The companies form the first group to take part in Plug and Play Cyprus’ efforts to support technology startups and strengthen the island’s position as an emerging innovation hub.

The November expo is being organised in cooperation with the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) and the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, alongside corporate partners Tototheo Global, ASBIS, ECOMMBX and Mastercard.

Plug and Play Cyprus said the event would provide an opportunity to showcase what was being developed in Cyprus, while allowing participants to meet founders seeking to expand beyond the island.

The organisers said the event would bring together innovators, investors and industry leaders from Cyprus and the wider region, with the programme focused on open innovation and technologies shaping the future of different sectors.

The evening programme will begin with the Plug and Play Cyprus Expo from 5pm to 8pm, followed by networking from 8pm to 10.30pm.

The expo will feature insights from thought leaders and industry experts, while attendees will also be able to explore emerging technology trends and the role of open innovation in driving change across industries.

The event will also provide opportunities to connect with Plug and Play’s global community of corporate partners, investors and founders from Cyprus and abroad.

Plug and Play Cyprus said the expo was intended not only for investors and entrepreneurs but also for anyone interested in innovation and the development of Cyprus’ technology ecosystem.

The organisers said the event would offer participants an opportunity to connect, collaborate and gain a closer look at the ecosystem that was helping establish Cyprus as a leading innovation hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Two additional sessions will take place earlier on November 11, although these will be closed to the general public and require an application.

A startup mentoring session will run from 10am to noon and will be available exclusively to startups.

A venture capital lunch and matchmaking session will take place from 2pm to 4pm for venture capital investors and startups, with participants matched and confirmed by the Plug and Play Cyprus team.

Applications for the daytime sessions will not guarantee a place, with approved participants receiving confirmation by email.

By contrast, no application will be required for the evening expo, although registration for a free ticket will be necessary and places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached.

Plug and Play Cyprus said expo tickets would be issued immediately following registration, while access to the event on the day would only be permitted with a valid ticket.

The full agenda and list of speakers are expected to be announced at a later stage.

The event comes as Cyprus seeks to build on growing momentum in its technology and innovation sector, with the government and private sector increasingly focused on attracting investment, supporting startups and developing an ecosystem capable of producing companies with international reach.