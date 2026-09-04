The waiting is over as The Landmark Residences, within the stunning premises of The Landmark Nicosia, are presenting their first display residence, ready to be visited by potential owners.

The Landmark Nicosia, the most aspiring project in the capital’s contemporary history, owned by MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, just announced the completion of the first display residence of The Landmark Residences, ready to be presented to the local and international crowd seeking to explore a new way of life in the city centre.

As The Landmark Towers are progressing with dynamic speed, potential owners can now visit the stunning display residence and imagine their everyday life in true elegance and understated luxury. Natural materials, such as real wood and posh marble, earthy colour tones and soft textiles, state-of-the-art facilities and elements, carefully designed efficiency and high aesthetics create a beautiful living environment in the brand-new residences of The Landmark Residences, bathed in natural light and backdropped by stunning city views and a lush green park. The first display residence features artwork from Artion Gallery.

The Landmark Residences, along with The Landmark Offices, and of course the emblematic The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection, come to complete the fitting motto “Live.Work.Enjoy.” in the heart of Nicosia. The Landmark Residences promote an authentically luxurious and unpretentiously elegant way of life, bringing together the comfort of a private residence with all the perks of living just a stone’s throw away from the facilities of a 5-star hotel.

Stretching over 17 floors, the tower includes 54 wonderful, one-, two- or three-bedroom residences as well as 3 exclusive Sky Villas, featuring private pools and lush urban gardens, from which only one remains on the market. The Landmark Residences are the only residences in Nicosia to be found inside the premises of a luxury hotel, with all the advantages that come along for their owners, such as direct access to amazing restaurants, contemporary wellness & fitness facilities, top business hubs and many more.

Moreover, all the residences offer a warm and welcoming feeling, which blends luxury with comfort and efficiency, while small but important details, such as the 24hour security and concierge services, the professional facility management, the secure underground parking, the smart living options, the sustainable design and architecture mentality, create the circumstance for a dreamlike everyday life in the heart of the capital.

The most sought-after address in the city is coming to life, and as 60% of the residences have already found their owners within the local and international crowd, the first display residence is an amazing opportunity to experience, and dream of, a life beginning every morning from the absolute top of Nicosia.

About The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection Hotel

Owned by MHV- Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, this is the first and only hotel in Cyprus to join the prestigious Autograph Collection by Marriott. The brand-new, 5-star city hotel perfectly mixes business with leisure, while honouring the legacy and heritage of its iconic building. With 265 rooms and 18 suites, the hotel features three restaurants -including Cyprus’ first Sumosan, as well as a new fascinating wine, dine & deli resto concept, Vetrina – indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, salon, gym, tennis and padel courts, a grand ballroom, versatile meeting spaces, a gallery, and luxury boutiques. Adjacent to the hotel are the imposing The Landmark Nicosia Towers and a lush 10.000 sq.m. park.

The Landmark Nicosia

Website: thelandmarknicosiatowers.com

Email: [email protected]

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture:

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Aiming to create extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation, and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV is redefining luxury living and business environments by delivering world-class experiences.

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture PLC

mhvgroup.com