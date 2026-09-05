Fifteen new prison guards have been hired and another 14 recruited as the justice ministry seeks to address staffing shortages at the central prisons, where two guards have been assaulted in three days and a female inmate has reported alleged sexual harassment by a guard.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail on Friday, the ministry said it was aware of the reports emerging from the prison and that “all matters are under investigation”.

The 14 newly recruited guards will undergo two months of training, while the ministry is also planning enhanced training for new prison guards with the involvement of the University of Cyprus.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris visited the central prisons on Wednesday to assess conditions at the facility.

The ministry is also examining alternative sentences and arrangements for people serving short prison terms as part of efforts to reduce overcrowding and pressure on staff.

The staffing shortage comes as the central prisons faces several incidents involving guards and inmates.

A guard in ward 4 was reportedly assaulted by a prisoner on Thursday, suffering abrasions.

According to reports, the prisoner was subsequently beaten in what was described as retaliation for the assault.

The incident came three days after another prisoner allegedly struck a prison guard.

The guard filed a complaint with police, and the prisoner was transferred to ward 4.

Questions have also been raised over disciplinary action following that incident, with a report claiming the prisoner was not confined to his cell for several days as provided for under prison regulations.

Police are also investigating a separate complaint by a female inmate who has accused a prison guard of sexual harassment.

According to reports, the woman named the guard and told prison officials that she had been subjected to alleged inappropriate acts over a period of at least two weeks.

She subsequently asked for police to be called and has informed her lawyers.

The guard has reportedly denied the allegations and claimed the complaint was made vindictively after the woman’s leave from the open prison was revoked.

The woman had been allowed 24-hour leave while wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

According to the report, the guard told prison management that she intended to escape, after which her leave was revoked, and she was returned to the closed prison.

CID are expected to take a statement from the inmate as part of the investigation.

The ministry is also examining alternative sentences for certain offenders, including arrangements that could allow those convicted of less serious white-collar offences and serving prison terms to avoid or shorten their time in custody, as part of efforts to ease overcrowding at.