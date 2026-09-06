Cyprus remains one of the countries considered by Israel to be of the lowest risk level, without a special travel warning, a new assessment by Israel’s National Security Council said on Sunday ahead of the Jewish holidays and the Jewish New Year.

Cyprus, along with Greece, the United States, Italy and the United Arab Emirates, is among the most popular destinations for Israelis.

The Council clarified that the assessment does not imply changes to existing travel advice, but aims to enhance vigilance.

The most serious threats are found in countries close to Iran or its wider periphery, particularly Turkey, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates. Jordan, Qatar, Somaliland and Egypt, including the Sinai Peninsula, remain at level 4 and should be avoided, the council said.

Travellers are advised to keep a low profile, avoid the visible display of Israeli or Jewish symbols, and not post their location in real time.

Those who have served in the Israeli armed forces are asked to remove or hide relevant information from social media. They are also recommended to refrain from demonstrations and political confrontations with strangers.

According to the assessment, Iran and the organisations it supports continue to pose the main global terrorist threat against Israeli and Jewish targets.