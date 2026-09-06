For the government, the start of the new school year on Monday will be welcomed with a firm commitment to the human-centered dimension of education, continuing reforms, innovations and the resolution of chronic issues, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said on Sunday.

“The return to desks and amphitheaters is a major responsibility,” she said. “Our goal is to ensure a safe, orderly and quality educational environment, which will actively support the goals of the new generation.”

She said new subjects have been introduced while infrastructure has been upgraded and the best use has been made of technological development.

“At the same time,” she added, “we create the right conditions to encourage active participation, cultivate fruitful curiosity and develop critical thinking through experiential experience.”

She said the education ministry wants “modern, quality and inclusive schools”.

A total of 41,280 students will on Monday return to attend gymnasiums, lyceums and technical schools.

For the 2026-2027 school year, approximately 7,200 teachers will work at 62 gymnasiums, 36 lyceums, 10 mixed high schools and five evening schools.

Another 890 teachers are distributed in secondary technical education and training.

Primary school teachers will also return to work on Monday, followed a week later by pupils.

A total of 52,186 children will attend primary schools this academic year, 9,000 of them in year one.

About 14,400 children will attend kindergartens.