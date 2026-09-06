The number of unaccompanied minor migrants in Cyprus has decreased to less than 350, from about 1,100 who were the responsibility of the social welfare services before the establishment of the deputy ministry of migration, it said on Sunday.

It said the accommodation of unaccompanied minors has become manageable due to the reduction of irregular flows and arrivals of unaccompanied minors.

It added that controls in the structures have been increased, while police now have access to structures to deal with possible delinquent behaviours, which, as reported, have been significantly reduced.

These cases are dealt with immediately and, where possible, fast-track return procedures are promoted.

At the same time, asylum seekers who entered the Republic as unaccompanied minors and have now reached the age of majority are examined as a matter of priority.

Responding to a question by Larnaca MP Sotiris Ioannou, the deputy ministry said as of January 1, 2026 it assumed responsibility for the management of structures and centres for unaccompanied minors.

Following the approval of the Council of Ministers in February a one-year state aid plan saw Hope for Children and MetAction named to continue housing minors.

They currently cover the housing needs in small structures with a capacity of five to 15 people each.

Accommodation places decreased from 396 in 2025 to 254 at the beginning of February 2026, while in August when the response was given, the Deputy Ministry housed 132 unaccompanied minors in the structures under its management throughout Cyprus.

The structures are located near urban centres to ensure the access of minors to hospitals, schools and jobs, as provided by national and European legislation.