Farmers and residents of the Chrysochous valley warned on Sunday they will proceed with with pubic measures over the interruption of irrigation and the serious consequences that such a development can have on both crops and the natural environment of the area.

Farmers and tractors are due to gather on the Polis Chrysochous-Paphos road, in an effort to highlight a problem that, according to the organisers, remains without a substantial and permanent solution.

The demonstration, which organisers described as peaceful is scheduled for next Sunday, September 13, 2026, at 10:30am, with the petrol station on the main Polis Chrysochous-Paphos road as a gathering point.

Participants will calling for immediate intervention by the state before the consequences become irreversible for agricultural production and the environment.

They claim that despite repeated meetings and interventions to the Water Development Department, the District Administration and other competent bodies, to date a substantial and permanent solution to the issue has not been found.

The Chrysochous valley is one of the most important agricultural areas of Cyprus, with a strong presence of crops and a particularly green natural landscape.

Oranisers say the issue is not only about the income and survival of farmers. The lack of irrigation, they warn, can affect the overall character of the area and cause serious consequences for the natural environment of the valley.

Farmers are asking for a definitive and institutionally established solution, so that the same uncertainty around the provision of the necessary water for crops does not recur every year.

With the presence of tractors on the Polis Chrysochous-Paphos road, farmers and residents of the area say they are trying to send a clear message to the government and the competent services that immediate action is required.