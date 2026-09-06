The day will be mostly sunny on Sunday although clouds are likely to develop in the afternoon with temperatures showing a slight rise.

Wind will also pick up in the afternoon, especially on the coasts.

Temperatures will reach 2-4C hotter than usual for the time of year, reaching 35-38 inland and around 32-35 on the coast. In the mountains, it will reach 25C.

Sunshine will continue on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday although clouds will develop at some points.

The temperature will show a further climb on Monday, falling to normal levels for the time of year on Tuesday and Wednesday.