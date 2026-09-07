President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday he hopes to hold another two or three meetings with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman before travelling to New York later this month for the UN General Assembly.

Christodoulides was speaking during a meeting with the mayor and members of the Morphou municipal council at the presidential palace.

Welcoming the delegation, he said the meeting was important ahead of his trip to New York and his upcoming contacts with Erhurman.

He confirmed that he will meet the Turkish Cypriot leader again on Wednesday.

“I hope we will have another two or three meetings before we go to New York,” Christodoulides said.

He added that he would brief the Morphou delegation on developments and hear about their own plans “so that we can see how we move forward together”.

President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday expressed hope that a document setting out existing convergences on the Cyprus problem will be ready ahead of UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin’s next visit, saying it could provide the basis for an expanded conference and the resumption of negotiations.

Meanwhile Maria Angela Holguin has cancelled her planned visit to the island on September 10 for health reasons, according to reports on Saturday.