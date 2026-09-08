The National Betting Authority (EAS) will host the ninth edition of Safe Gaming Week from October 12 to 18, aimed at raising awareness about responsible gambling, with a focus on prevention, self-control and safe participation.

“With the myths of yesterday meeting the behaviours of today, this year’s campaign utilises four iconic figures from Greek mythology – Odysseas, Achilleas, Midas and Icarus – to connect different aspects of human behaviour to the way we approach play,” the authority said.

“The choice of these specific figures is not accidental. Their stories, although born centuries ago, still capture human behaviours that remain relevant: the need for self-control and foresight, the feeling that ‘it won’t happen to me’, greed and the desire for more, but also excessive self-confidence that can lead to wrong decisions.”

The betting authority said that with this year’s campaign, it sought to “shift the discussion from general risk to the early recognition of risks.

“Through informative and experiential actions, EAS seeks to strengthen public awareness and cultivate a culture of safe participation, where play remains what it should be: a form of entertainment,” the EAS said.

It added that during the week, a series of actions and information campaigns will be carried out, with the aim of reaching the public.

“Awareness of our personal limits, self-control and early recognition of behaviours that can lead to loss of control are key protective factors. With this year’s Safe Play Week we want to make this message even clearer: limits do not limit play, they protect the enjoyment of play,” the EAS concluded.