The nationwide cat neutering scheme is expected to expand as of October as the animal welfare commission seeks additional resources to bolster efforts to control the island’s stray cat population.

The plans were discussed on Tuesday during a meeting between commissioner Elias Myrianthos and veterinary services representatives, where the possibility of marking cats at the same time as they are neutered was also raised.

According to the commissioner’s office, additional funding beyond the existing budget will be examined to allow the national cat neutering scheme to be expanded.

The meeting also addressed the authorisation of volunteers to carry out ‘trapping, neutering and reintegration’ (TNR) operations.

The veterinary services agreed to promote the authorisation process following requests from animal welfare organisations.

Other issues included the management of abandoned animals and temporary accommodation facilities for strays, with both parties agreeing to assist EOAs in establishing regional temporary shelters.