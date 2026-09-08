K. Kythreotis Holdings Public Ltd on Tuesday announced that its board of directors will convene on September 24, 2026, to examine the company’s financial performance for the first half of 2026.
The public entity confirmed the upcoming meeting through an official market announcement detailing its scheduled corporate proceedings.
Board members are expected to evaluate the financial report covering the six-month period ending June 2026 alongside other standard corporate matters.
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