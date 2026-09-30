Parents’ associations from communities impacted by the Prometheas Asphalt Ltd plant in Mitsero will be standing by as their children stage a school walkout on Friday.

The protest will run from 7.45am to 9.05am, with children accompanied by at least one parent or guardian remaining outside their schools in designated areas.

The parents’ association of Mitsero primary school said the communities were already burdened by more than 100 nuisance activities and argued that children had a right to a clean environment.

The associations cited dust from six quarries, as well as odours from livestock units and sewage facilities, as existing concerns.

The protest is supported by parents’ groups from 11 communities, including Mitsero, Agrokipia, Meniko, Orounta, Malounta and Klirou.