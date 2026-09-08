A new football showcase aimed at identifying British-Cypriot and Cyprus-eligible players in the UK will take place in London from October 27 to 30, with organisers seeking to create a route into the Cypriot game for young players outside existing scouting networks.

The Cyprus Talent Pathway Showcase will be held at Capital City College’s Enfield Centre, with football sessions scheduled from 2pm to 4pm.

The initiative is open to players aged 16 to 21 and is intended to identify talent that may not currently have links to clubs or recruitment networks in Cyprus.

Players will be assessed by a coaching team including former Premier League striker Matt Derbyshire, former Trinidad and Tobago international goalkeeper Kelvin Jack and coach Mike Pieri.

The assessment process will also use technology from StepOut AI to analyse performances and generate data that can be used when presenting players to clubs and football stakeholders in Cyprus.

The initiative has received the support of the Cyprus Footballers Association (PASP), which will offer participants the opportunity to join its educational programme.

Players who secure an amateur or professional contract with a Cypriot club during 2026 or 2027 could be eligible for academic scholarships of up to 75 per cent at PASP partner private higher education institutions in Cyprus.

The showcase is also working with Superior Squad Management, providing participants with another link to the professional football industry.

London Greek Radio has joined as official media partner, with organisers saying its involvement will help reach the British-Cypriot and wider Greek community in the UK.

The organisers said the initiative was intended to address the gap between the large Cypriot community in Britain and football scouting networks in Cyprus, giving eligible players a chance to be assessed and introduced to opportunities in the Cypriot game.

Registration is now open, with no fee to apply, while selected players will pay a £149 participation fee to attend the showcase.

The organisers said a limited number of commercial partnership opportunities were also available for businesses wishing to support the initiative.