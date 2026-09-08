The Cyprus Peace Council and other anti-war organisations will stage a protest against Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Cyprus outside the presidential palace in Nicosia on Thursday.

The protest is scheduled for 6.30pm, during Herzog’s one-day visit to Cyprus at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides.

The organisation described the visit as a “huge provocation”, citing Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the West Bank as well as its campaigns in Lebanon, Syria and Iran.

The organisers are calling on members of the public to attend and “send a strong message” that Herzog is not welcome in Cyprus.

They also argue that closer ties between Cyprus and Israel undermine efforts to resume substantive negotiations on the Cyprus problem and could affect the national security.

According to the Israeli presidency, the two leaders will discuss “deepening cooperation and strengthening ties between Israel and Cyprus”, followed by a bilateral meeting involving both delegations.

The visit continues contacts between the two presidents, after Christodoulides travelled to Israel in December 2025, where he met Herzog in Jerusalem.

The Cyprus Peace Council has previously organised protests against Herzog’s visits, with around 400 activists demonstrating outside the presidential palace during his visit to Cyprus in January 2025, chanting “killer go home” as he departed.