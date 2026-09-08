The union of sheep and goat producers on Tuesday called on Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis to intervene so that Wednesday’s deadline for conducting their animal inventory is extended by at least one month.

In a letter to the minister, the union said some farms needed the genotyping process to be completed by the Veterinary Services before the inventories were concluded.

The inventory is “an eligibility criterion for the interventions concerning the sheep and goat sector in the context of the Common Agricultural Policy strategic plan for 2023-2027 and possibly other capital aid plans measures or plans that may be announced,” the union explained.

“The large number of units and animals that must be served, along with the limited availability of Veterinary Services staff, makes completing the required procedure by the deadline extremely difficult and in some cases practically impossible,” it said.

In Limassol alone, there are about 80 farms with at total of 14,000 animals needing to undergo the genotyping process, which “indicates the size of the problem”.

The union pointed out that “further delays emerged due to measures implemented to address the foot and mouth outbreak.”

It added that, apart from an extension to the deadline, it was necessary to strengthen the Veterinary Services with additional staff.

“It would be particularly unfair for producers to miss the opportunity to participate in the forthcoming interventions of the CAP strategic plan 2023-2027 or other measures and aid due to the delays that were not the fault of the producers,” the union added.