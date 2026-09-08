Here’s one of the easiest ways that Cypriot families can save money every week.

In the Money Doctor series, Professor of Finance Panayiotis C. Andreou tackles the financial questions, habits and decisions that affect everyday life in Cyprus.

Practical, accessible and without unnecessary jargon, Money Doctor is designed to help you understand your money – before an expensive mistake does it for you.

Dr Panayiotis C. Andreou, ‘The Money Doctor’, is Professor of Finance at the Cyprus University of Technology, President of the Financial Wellbeing Institute, and creator of the Money Doctor® financial education platform. He also serves on the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Cyprus Financial Literacy and Education Committee. His work focuses on financial literacy, financial wellbeing and the way knowledge, habits and behaviour shape everyday financial decisions. Through Money Doctor®, he aims to make evidence-informed financial knowledge accessible and practical, helping people better understand their money and make more informed decisions.

Money Doctor®, sponsored by XM, is featured in the Cyprus Mail Financial Literacy section.