Fourteen people were arrested for offences including robbery, possession of burglary tools, possession of drugs, illegal stay in the territory of the Republic, as well as pending court fine warrants during overnight police operations on Tuesday night.

According to the police, 557 vehicles were stopped for inspection and 704 occupants were checked as part of the operations.

Officers also inspected 37 premises, resulting in three reports for various offences.

During the traffic inspections, 338 complaints were made, concerning various traffic violations, and six cases of traffic violations were investigated, while seven vehicles were impounded.

Of the complaints filed for traffic violations, 115 were for exceeding the speed limit, while another eight complaints were filed for drink driving.