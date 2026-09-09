Cyprus has the lowest suicide rate in the EU, with the island recording 3.5 deaths per 100,000 residents compared to the European Union average of 10.4.

Together with Greece at 4.3 and Malta at 5.5, Cyprus recorded the lowest number of residents dying from self-harm, while Lithuania, 18.8, Slovenia, 16.4 and Hungary 16.1 recorded the highest.

In 2023, a total of 48,370 EU residents died as the result of intentional self-harm, accounting for one per cent of all deaths in the EU.

The death rate from suicide was higher among men, at 16.9 per 100,000, than women, 5 per 100,000, with men accounting for 76.4 per cent of all deaths by suicide in the EU.

The death rate increased with age, standing at 0.2 per 100,000 people younger than 15 to 17.3 among those aged 65 and older. The rates were higher for men in all age groups except for children under 15, for whom the rates were similar.