A fire that broke out near Panayia in Paphos was contained on Wednesday evening, with forestry department crews continuing to put out the remaining flames.

The fire started in private plots in the Fonias area, near the village of Panagia.

The fire brigade was deployed to the area with forestry department crews remaining at the scene overnight.

A departmental representative said the fire had been contained and was confined to an inaccessible spot where firefighters were using water hoses to extinguish it.

The department said crews were continuing to work at the site to fully put out the fire.