A major international success was achieved by Andreas Shiamishis, the Cypriot Chief Executive Officer of HELLENiQ ENERGY, who secured first place as top CEO in the “Mid-Cap Oil & Gas” category for 2026. The distinction came as part of the annual “2026 Emerging EMEA Executive Team” survey by the globally recognised organisation Extel, serving as both the crowning achievement of the distinguished Cypriot executive’s long career and a testament to his impactful presence in the energy sector.

For the Cypriot CEO, this top ranking is more than just another personal award. It represents emphatic recognition of his imprint on the comprehensive modernisation of the Group. Since taking the helm in 2019, CEO Shiamishis has led a bold structural transformation during which the corporate identity was redefined (from HELPE to HELLENiQ ENERGY), the business model was redesigned with an increased focus on the energy transition and Renewable Energy Sources. Under his leadership, HELLENiQ ENERGY expanded its portfolio, evolving from a traditional refining company into a modern energy group with a strong international presence and a leading role in the energy security of Southeast Europe.

This distinction was also accompanied by significant successes for HELLENiQ ENERGY, which was included among the “Most Honoured Companies” in its category, while the Group’s Investor Relations team also earned top recognition. These distinctions, on both an individual and corporate level, highlight the remarkable progress achieved in recent years by Greek companies and their executive leadership.

The evaluation for Extel’s “2026 Emerging EMEA Executive Team” survey considers strict corporate criteria, including management credibility, communication transparency, financial management and efficient capital allocation. The fact that CEO Shiamishis is consistently ranked among the top three executives in the sector over several years demonstrates not only his ongoing commitment to excellence, but also the high standards of leadership he maintains at HELLENiQ ENERGY Group.

The globally recognised organisation Extel (formerly Institutional Investor Research), with over 55 years of experience in evaluating listed companies, gathered votes from 454 professionals across 247 investment firms for this year’s survey. In total, 401 companies and 603 senior executives across 11 sectors were evaluated. Coming directly from the corporate and investment sector, these honors further elevate the prestige of the award while highlighting the Group’s overall progress.

This strategic trajectory holds special significance for Cyprus. Originally from Morphou, Andreas Shiamishis maintains strong ties with the island, which serves as a strategic growth pillar for the Group through EKO and the expansion into RES. From this perspective, the award represents a practical vote of confidence from the investment community in the Group’s momentum. In an era of continuous challenges, such achievements highlight the exceptional calibre of Cypriot executives internationally. We warmly congratulate CEO Shiamishis on this top distinction, wishing him continued success in promoting Cyprus on the global stage.