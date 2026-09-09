Deputy Shipping Minister Maria Hadjimanolis will come together with her counterparts from Greece, Malta and Italy for a joint meeting in Limassol on Wednesday.

The “trilateral + 1” meeting is scheduled to begin at 9.30 am at the Parklane hotel and will be attended by Greek shipping minister Vassilis Kikilias, Chris Bonet from Malta and Edoardo Ricci from Italy.

During the meeting, the ministers are expected to discuss issues related to the competitiveness of the European Union shipping industry, as well as decarbonisation.