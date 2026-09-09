On Wednesday, the weather will be overwhelmingly clear with temperatures rising to up to 37 degrees Celsius inland, to 31 degrees on the west coast, around 33 degrees on the rest of the coast and to 27 degrees in the higher mountains.

The winds will initially be variable, weak 3 Beaufort, gradually becoming southwesterly to northwesterly at up to 4 Beaufort. In the afternoon, they will temporarily increase in strength, reaching up to 5 Beaufort on the south coast. The sea will be slightly rough.

In the evening, the weather will be mainly clear, but locally increased low clouds will be observed at times.

Temperatures will drop to around 22 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and to 14 degrees in the higher mountains.

The winds will blow northwest to northeast and on the north coast southeast, weak 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

The weather will be mainly clear on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, although there will be increased cloudiness at times.

The temperature will not change significantly on Thursday, while on Friday and Saturday it will gradually increase slightly.