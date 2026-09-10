Where do you live and with whom?

I live in Nicosia with my husband and twin children.

What did you have for breakfast?

My breakfast routine includes two poached eggs with avocado. In the summer, I love having seasonal fruit, my current favourite are delicious figs.

Describe your perfect day

My perfect day starts slowly. I like to take a moment when I wake up to reflect, journal and plan my day. I have breakfast with my family, then head to the office to work with my team. In the afternoon, I exercise and make time for friends. In the evening, I enjoy some me time, have my favourite tea ritual, read or write, or simply have a quiet evening with my husband.

Best book ever read?

I often re-read my favourite book, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. I love its wit, intelligence and the way Austen captures human nature. It is one of those rare books that feels just as relevant and enjoyable today as when it was written.

Best childhood memory?

Warm, slow summers in my grandmother’s backyard in Paphos, playing endlessly with my sister until dark. Life was wonderfully simple; our only worry was catching the biggest crab on the beach.

What is always in your fridge?

Yoghurt. I love it as a snack, for making my favourite smoothies and desserts, and as the perfect complement to almost any dish.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I’m on a ’90s revival at the moment. There’s something about certain songs that instantly brings back memories. But my playlist tends to follow my mood, so it often changes.

What’s your spirit animal?

A lioness. She is strong and fiercely protective, but also deeply nurturing. I love that balance of strength, instinct and tenderness.

What are you most proud of?

My family, without a doubt. I’m proud of having built a life that feels true to who I am, as a mother, a wife and a woman, while having the courage to pursue the things I believe in. But most importantly, I’m proud to see the positive impact my work and my writing are having on women.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

My current favourite is from Nolan’s Odyssey, where Penelope and Odysseus are finally reunited. There is something very moving about the depth of their connection after so many years apart, the waiting, the longing, and ultimately finding your way back to the person you love.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Melina Mercouri. She was such a charismatic and passionate woman, with an extraordinary life and an incredible love for Greece. I would love to hear her stories and ask her about life, love, ambition. I imagine the evening would be unforgettable.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

Paris during the Belle Époque, around the turn of the last century. I’d love to sit at Les Deux Magots with Marcel Proust, surrounded by the great minds of the time, and experience the glamour, creativity and excitement of an era that ended so abruptly.

What is your greatest fear?

I try not to give fear too much power. I believe life brings us what we are ready to handle, and I embrace both its hardships and its happiness with acceptance, gratitude and optimism.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

The same thing I tell my children: there is nothing you cannot achieve if you set your mind to it, work hard, believe in yourself and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. And when they do (because they will), show them they’re wrong.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Narcissistic traits, a lack of empathy, the inability to take responsibility, and the belief that everything revolves around them.

What would you do if the world was going to end in 24 hours?

I would spend them with my loved ones, surrounded by my family, somewhere beautiful by the sea. I believe we should try to live our life with this mindset, as though every day is our last. Easier said than done, I know, but a good reminder to filter out the stress and focus on what truly matters.

Through her work and writing, Mikaela aims to help women discover their inner strength, connect with their authentic selves and live their best lives, appreciating the small things and finding what truly matters.

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