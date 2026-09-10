The body found in the Kallinikos area of the Paphos state forest has been confirmed as that of missing Erato Athanasiou from Tsakistra.

The results of the post-mortem examination confirmed suspicions that arose after the body was found by officers of the forestry department on September 3.

Athanasiou, 76, had been reported missing for 11 days after leaving for a walk in Tsakistra in mid-August.

The police and several volunteer groups launched a major search operation, which remained unsuccessful until the body was eventually found in early September.