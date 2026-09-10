President Nikos Christodoulides will on Thursday meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the presidential palace in Nicosia.

During Herzog’s visit the two are scheduled to hold a private meeting on ways to further deepen cooperation and strengthen Cyprus-Israel relations.

According to a statement by the Israeli Presidency, the visit is part of the ongoing cooperation and regular contacts between the two presidents, aimed at further deepening bilateral relations.

Meanwhile the police announced increased security measures, including road closures in Larnaca, on the Larnaca-Nicosia highway and in the Nicosia district in the hours between 9 am and 4 pm.

At 6:30 pm, the Pancyprian Peace Council, along with other anti-war organisations, will hold a protest outside the presidential palace to express their opposition to Herzog’s visit.