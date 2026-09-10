An Elam member has been appointed to the board of directors of the youth organisation (Onek) for the first time, prompting criticism from Edon on Thursday over what it said was a decision at odds with the organisation’s values.

Zafiro Kastanou, who stood as an Elam parliamentary candidate in Famagusta, was appointed by the cabinet.

Edon, the youth wing of Akel, said the appointment “challenges the new generation and the very mission of the organisation”, arguing that Onek should promote democracy, tolerance, respect for diversity and peaceful coexistence.

The organisation also said Onek should retain and strengthen its bicommunal character, particularly due to the nation’s present division.