A 85-year-old man is in critical condition after being injured in a road accident that in Nicosia on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 3.45 pm at the Archbishop Makarios Square, near the Anthoupolis refugee camp when a car driven by a 38-year-old man was moving in reverse struck the 85-year-old man, who was walking behind the vehicle at the time.

The 85-year-old was taken to Nicosia general hospital, where it was determined that he had suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and was admitted for treatment. His condition is considered critical.

The 38-year-old driver underwent an alcohol test, with a negative result, while he also underwent a preliminary drug test, with a positive result.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.