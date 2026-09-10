The forestry department on Thursday announced the launch of an app for visitors to Nicosia’s two national forest parks, those of Athalassa and Academia.

The app – in both Greek and English – aims to upgrade the visitor experience, through access to information about the two parks, the infrastructure, the services provided and the points of interest, while promoting their “safe, responsible and enjoyable use”.

Through the application, users can browse each park individually and access several functions regarding general information, information on their history and natural environment, a map and list of services and points of interest, information on points of interest, park operating rules, behavioural guidelines and useful emergency numbers (1407/112), knowledge quizzes and contact information for the forestry department as the competent authority for managing the parks.

The application is available in Greek and English for Android and iOS devices via the following links: Android and Apple