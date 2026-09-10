Four people were arrested for various offences as part of overnight police operations on Wednesday evening.

Police stopped 428 vehicles and carried out checks on 565 people, while at the same time carrying out 37 inspections on premises during which 4 complaints were filed.

During the traffic controls, 337 complaints were filed concerning various traffic violations, while 12 cases of traffic violations that were under investigation also emerged.

Of the complaints filed, 60 concerned speeding. Six vehicles were impounded as part of police checks.

267 alcohol tests were carried out, resulting in 2 complaints, as well as 6 preliminary drug tests with one positive result.