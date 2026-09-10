The first board of directors of the National Cancer Institute was approved by cabinet on Thursday.

“After the institutionalisation and establishment of the National Cancer Institute, we are now moving to the next stage in the operation and practical implementation of the important responsibilities assigned to it,” said Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides.

The board of directors consists of eight members including chairman and oncologist Pavlos Dragos, and representatives of the health and finance ministries, the Pancyprian Medical Association and the Patients’ Association (Osak).

Charalambides said the aim of the establishment of the institute was to fortify the coordination of all actions pertaining to the prevention, early diagnosis, treatment, supportive care, rehabilitation, research and utilisation of data with a primary focus on patients to reform the way the Republic organises and implements its policy for the treatment of cancer.

“At the core of the institute’s work will be the national cancer strategy, which should constitute a living and constantly updated policy tool with clear priorities and specific goals,” he said.

The minister emphasised the need for prevention and early diagnosis, as well as equal access to quality health services as key priorities in this direction and said that he was looking forward to a fruitful cooperation in the future.